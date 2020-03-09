Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Reaches 15 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) A total of 15 people have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Romania, the Health Ministry's press service said on Sunday.

"As of today, March 8, 15 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have been registered in Romania. Five of them have already recovered and been discharged from hospitals," the ministry said.

Starting from Sunday, large gatherings of more than 1,000 people have been banned in the country in a bid to contain the further spread of the deadly epidemic, the ministry added. The restriction will last until March 31.

So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections globally has surpassed 109,000, and over 3,800 of the patients have died from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University. Meanwhile, some 60,600 patients have recovered.