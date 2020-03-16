UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Romania Reaches 158 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 06:57 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Romania has increased to 158, media reported on Monday, citing the government working group dealing with the disease outbreak

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Romania has increased to 158, media reported on Monday, citing the government working group dealing with the disease outbreak.

According to Digi 24 broadcaster, about 3,000 people in Romania are on quarantine, while 15,500 others are in self-isolation at home.

The country's law enforcement authorities have opened three criminal cases against those who impede the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

Starting from Monday, Romania has introduced a state of emergency. The Romanian authorities have also suspended air, bus and rail traffic with Italy.

On March 11, the World Health Organization announced the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. More than 153,000 people in 143 countries and territories have been confirmed to be infected, the majority of them have recovered, but more than 5,700 people have died.

