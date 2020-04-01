Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Rises by 215 to 2,500 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Romania has increased to 2,460, with 85 deaths, Digi 24 tv channel reported on Wednesday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic.

The previously reported numbers were 2,245 confirmed cases, as well as 69 fatalities.

The country's authorities also state that 252 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, according to the broadcaster.

On March 16, President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The authorities have canceled classes in schools and kindergartens, banned mass events and ordered a curfew. The Romanian northeastern city of Suceava is currently under quarantine due to the high number of COVID-19 infection cases recorded here.