Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Rises by 312 to 14,811 - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Romania has confirmed 312 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, so the total case count stands at 14,811, media reported on Friday, citing the officials.

According to the Romanian Digi 24 broadcaster, the overall number of COVID-19 fatalities in Romania is now 898 after 22 people died over the past day.

In overall, 6,423 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

On March 16, the Romanian authorities declared a state of emergency over COVID-19. Though a nationwide lockdown was not declared, such measures as closures of schools and cafes, have been applied.