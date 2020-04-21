UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Romania Surpasses 9,200 - Reports

Tue 21st April 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Romania has increased by 306 to 9,242, and the death toll has reached 482 people, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Romania has increased by 306 to 9,242, and the death toll has reached 482 people, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's strategic communications group on the epidemic.

A previous situation report showed a total of 8,936 confirmed cases and 451 fatalities.

According to the Digi 24 tv channel, 2,153 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

On March 16, President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The authorities have canceled classes in schools and kindergartens, banned mass events and declared a curfew.

