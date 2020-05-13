UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Romania Tops 16,000, Death Toll Reaches 1,016 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 09:54 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Tops 16,000, Death Toll Reaches 1,016 - Reports

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania has increased by 224 over the past 24 hours, which is in line with a downward trend in the daily increase seen during the past week and brings the country's tally to 16,002, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 response group

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania has increased by 224 over the past 24 hours, which is in line with a downward trend in the daily increase seen during the past week and brings the country's tally to 16,002, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 response group.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the death toll has reached 1,016 since the outbreak, with 25 fatalities being registered over the past day.

Meanwhile, the number of patients discharged from hospitals has risen by 276 to 7,961.

As part of measures to contain the further spread of the virus, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency in mid-March, ordering the closure of schools and placing a ban on travel to several countries with high infection rates among other measures.

Related Topics

Romania Media From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police reopen driving schools after Eid ho ..

26 minutes ago

ADQ to acquire 50 percent stake in Al Dahra Holdin ..

41 minutes ago

Nadeem Khan appointed Director – High Performanc ..

2 hours ago

Arab Youth Centre launches first Arab Youth Hackat ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid always capable of turning chal ..

2 hours ago

Frenchman cleared of charges for aiding migrants

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.