Number of COVID-19 Cases in Romania Tops 16,000, Death Toll Reaches 1,016 - Reports

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Romania has increased by 224 over the past 24 hours, which is in line with a downward trend in the daily increase seen during the past week and brings the country's tally to 16,002, media reported on Tuesday, citing the government's COVID-19 response group.

According to the Digi 24 broadcaster, the death toll has reached 1,016 since the outbreak, with 25 fatalities being registered over the past day.

Meanwhile, the number of patients discharged from hospitals has risen by 276 to 7,961.

As part of measures to contain the further spread of the virus, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis declared a state of emergency in mid-March, ordering the closure of schools and placing a ban on travel to several countries with high infection rates among other measures.