Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 1,667 to 13,584 - Coronavirus Response Center

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen by 1,667 over the previous 24 hours to 13,584 since the start of the outbreak, the country's coronavirus response center announced on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen by 1,667 over the previous 24 hours to 13,584 since the start of the outbreak, the country's coronavirus response center announced on Saturday.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 1,667 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 49 regions in Russia," the response center said in a statement.

The majority of these new cases were registered in Moscow, the center announced. In total, 1,030 new cases were registered in the Russian capital. As of Saturday, Moscow has recorded almost 9,000 cases.

Meanwhile,152 new positive tests were reported in the Moscow region. Additionally, 80 new cases of the disease were confirmed in St.

Petersburg.

A further 12 people have died after contracting the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 106, the center added.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 12 patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died ... A total of 106 people in Russia have died," the center stated.

However, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen sharply over the past day and has surpassed 1,000.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 250 people have recovered from the disease ... Since the start of the outbreak, the total number of people who have recovered in Russia is now 1,045," the center added.