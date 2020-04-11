UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Russia Rises By 1,667 To 13,584 - Coronavirus Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:43 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 1,667 to 13,584 - Coronavirus Response Center

The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen by 1,667 over the previous 24 hours to 13,584 since the start of the outbreak, the country's coronavirus response center announced on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen by 1,667 over the previous 24 hours to 13,584 since the start of the outbreak, the country's coronavirus response center announced on Saturday.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 1,667 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 49 regions in Russia," the response center said in a statement.

The majority of these new cases were registered in Moscow, the center announced. In total, 1,030 new cases were registered in the Russian capital. As of Saturday, Moscow has recorded almost 9,000 cases.

Meanwhile,152 new positive tests were reported in the Moscow region. Additionally, 80 new cases of the disease were confirmed in St.

Petersburg.

A further 12 people have died after contracting the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 106, the center added.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 12 patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died ... A total of 106 people in Russia have died," the center stated.

However, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen sharply over the past day and has surpassed 1,000.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 250 people have recovered from the disease ... Since the start of the outbreak, the total number of people who have recovered in Russia is now 1,045," the center added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan may lose centre if he makes any atte ..

24 seconds ago

Indonesian Volcano Anak Krakatau Erupts Twice, Rum ..

1 minute ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises 1 ..

1 minute ago

Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Salim rejec ..

2 minutes ago

PM has clear motive to facilitate poor segment: Ad ..

2 minutes ago

KPK gov't lauds to PM efforts against COVID-19

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.