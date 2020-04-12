UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Russia Rises By 2,186 To 15,770 - Coronavirus Response Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:40 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 2,186 to 15,770 - Coronavirus Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen by 2,186 in the preceding 24 hours to 15,770 since the start of the outbreak, the country's coronavirus response center announced on Sunday.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 2,186 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 52 regions in Russia," the response center said in a statement.

The majority of these new cases were registered in Moscow, the center announced. In total, 1,306 new cases were registered in the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, 278 new positive tests were reported in the Moscow region and 69 new cases of the disease were confirmed in St.

Petersburg.

A further 24 people have died after contracting the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 130, the center added.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 24 patients who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease have died ... A total of 130 people in Russia have died," the center stated.

The number of people who have recovered after displaying COVID-19 symptoms continues to rise, as 246 more people have been discharged.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 246 people have recovered from the disease ... Since the start of the outbreak, the total number of people who have recovered in Russia is now 1,291," the center added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Died St. Petersburg Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 97 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 12, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Islamic contributes AED 10 million to the ..

12 hours ago

UK Scientists May Have COVID-19 Vaccine Ready by S ..

12 hours ago

Oilers mourn Colby Cave, dead at 25 from brain ble ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.