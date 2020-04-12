Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 2,186 to 15,770 - Coronavirus Response Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2020) The number of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Russia has risen by 2,186 in the preceding 24 hours to 15,770 since the start of the outbreak, the country's coronavirus response center announced on Sunday.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 2,186 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in 52 regions in Russia," the response center said in a statement.

The majority of these new cases were registered in Moscow, the center announced. In total, 1,306 new cases were registered in the Russian capital.

Meanwhile, 278 new positive tests were reported in the Moscow region and 69 new cases of the disease were confirmed in St.

Petersburg.

A further 24 people have died after contracting the disease, raising the overall death toll since the start of the outbreak to 130, the center added.

The number of people who have recovered after displaying COVID-19 symptoms continues to rise, as 246 more people have been discharged.

"Over the previous 24 hours, 246 people have recovered from the disease ... Since the start of the outbreak, the total number of people who have recovered in Russia is now 1,291," the center added.