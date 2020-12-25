UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In S. Korea Rises By Record 1,241 To 54,770 Over Past Day - KDCA

Number of COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea Rises by Record 1,241 to 54,770 Over Past Day - KDCA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 1,241 to 54,770 over the past day marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Friday.

Out of 1,241 new cases, 1,216 resulted from the internal transmission. The largest number of new cases - 550 ones - have been recorded in Seoul, 257 in the Gyeonggi Province and 79 in the South Chungcheong Province among others. Twenty-five new cases are imported ones, with two of them from Russia.

The death toll has reached 773 people. The number of recovered patients has increased to 38,048.

The number of new cases in South Korea has been rising since November 28 as part of what the country's authorities described as the third wave of the epidemic.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 79.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.74 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

