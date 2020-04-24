Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Exceeds 15,000 - Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia has risen by 1,172 to 15,102, while the death toll has increased to 127 after six new fatalities have been confirmed, the country's Health Ministry said on Friday

"The Health Ministry announces that it has registered 1,172 new coronavirus cases (COVID-19) and six more fatalities.

[The ministry has also] recorded 124 recoveries, which brings the total of recoveries to 2,049," the ministry said in an official statement.

According to the ministry's spokesman, the active cases in the country amount to 12,926, as well as 93 patients are in critical condition. The spokesman noted that 25 percent of those infected were Saudis, and 75 percent were other nationals.

As of Thursday, a total of 13,930 people have been infected with the virus, including 121 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.