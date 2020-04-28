Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Exceeds 20,000 - Health Ministry

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,266 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 20,077, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,266 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 20,077, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the kingdom has reached 152 with the eight fatalities being recorded over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also confirmed 253 new recoveries, which brings the total number of patients who were cured to 2,784.

A spike in Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases has been seen since the health ministry began running tests in suspected infection cluster areas nearly two weeks ago. According to the authorities, around 1 million people have been screened so far across the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered to lift the coronavirus-related curfew across the country, except for the city of Mecca and a number of other designated areas, starting on Sunday until May 13.