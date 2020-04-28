UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Saudi Arabia Exceeds 20,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:07 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Exceeds 20,000 - Health Ministry

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,266 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 20,077, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has confirmed 1,266 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of those infected to 20,077, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the kingdom has reached 152 with the eight fatalities being recorded over the past 24 hours.

The ministry also confirmed 253 new recoveries, which brings the total number of patients who were cured to 2,784.

A spike in Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases has been seen since the health ministry began running tests in suspected infection cluster areas nearly two weeks ago. According to the authorities, around 1 million people have been screened so far across the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered to lift the coronavirus-related curfew across the country, except for the city of Mecca and a number of other designated areas, starting on Sunday until May 13.

Related Topics

Mecca Saudi Arabia Saud May Sunday Million

Recent Stories

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus contains in district with the cooperat ..

4 minutes ago

South Korean Unification Minister Refutes Reports ..

4 minutes ago

Switzerland Reports 100 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Police impounded 7215 vehicles of violators ..

4 minutes ago

District administrations strictly imposes 9 to 4 p ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.