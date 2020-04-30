UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Saudi Arabia Exceeds 21,000 - Health Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia is on the rise and has exceeded 21,400 since the start of the outbreak, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

"In the past 24 hours, there were 1,325 new cases of coronavirus infection detected in the kingdom [of Saudi Arabia], the total number of cases registered since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 21,402.

Five more people have died over the past day, bringing the number of deaths to 157. Currently, 2,953 people have recovered," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered that the coronavirus-related curfew across the country be lifted, except for the city of Mecca and a number of other designated areas, until May 13.

