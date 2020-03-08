Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Saudi Arabia Rises To 11 - Health Ministry
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 04:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia has risen to 11, the kingdom's Health Ministry said on Sunday.
"The Ministry of Health reports that four new cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in three women and one man," the ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that the total number was brought to 11.
To date, COVID-19 has killed over 3,500 people worldwide and infected over 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.