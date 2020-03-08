Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rises to 11 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) The number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Saudi Arabia has risen to 11, the kingdom's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

"The Ministry of Health reports that four new cases of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in three women and one man," the ministry wrote on Twitter, adding that the total number was brought to 11.

To date, COVID-19 has killed over 3,500 people worldwide and infected over 105,000 in more than 90 countries, according to Johns Hopkins University.