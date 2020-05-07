Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Rises by 1,793 to 33,731 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Saudi Arabia has registered 1,793 more coronavirus cases, taking the total of those infected to 33,731, a spokesman of the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the death toll has reached 219.

"[The ministry] has confirmed 1,793 new coronavirus cases, which brings the total in the kingdom to 33,731," Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said at a press conference, adding that 25,741 of these cases were active.

The spokesman said that 145 patients were in critical condition, and the death toll has risen by 10 to 219.

According to the ministry, the tally of recoveries has increased by 1,015 to 7,798.