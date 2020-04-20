Number of COVID-19 Cases in Saudi Arabia Surpasses 10,000 - Health Ministry

The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 10,000, Muhammad Abdulaali, a spokesman for the country's Health Ministry, said on Monday during a press conference broadcast by the country's state television

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2020) The number of people who have contracted COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia has exceeded 10,000, Muhammad Abdulaali, a spokesman for the country's Health Ministry, said on Monday during a press conference broadcast by the country's state television.

According to Abdulaali, there have been 1,122 newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall number to 10,484.

The number of recoveries has reached 1,490, while the death toll is 103 people.

On April 6, Saudi Arabia declared a 24-hour curfew in several of its cities, including its capital of Riyadh.