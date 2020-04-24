Number of COVID-19 Cases in Serbia Exceeds 7,400, Death Toll Over 140 - Health Ministry

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Serbia on Friday has surpassed 140, while the total number of cases exceeded 7,400, the Health Ministry said

According to the ministry, over the last 24 hours, 207 new cases were registered, bringing the tally to 7,483.

Five people have passed away from the disease increasing the number of deaths to 144.

On Tuesday, the Serbian government relaxed restrictions adopted to stop the spread of COVID-19, allowing citizens under 65 go outside from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time and those over this age to go outside for 30 minutes three times a week from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.