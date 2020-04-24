UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Serbia Exceeds 7,400, Death Toll Over 140 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:21 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Serbia Exceeds 7,400, Death Toll Over 140 - Health Ministry

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Serbia on Friday has surpassed 140, while the total number of cases exceeded 7,400, the Health Ministry said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Serbia on Friday has surpassed 140, while the total number of cases exceeded 7,400, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, over the last 24 hours, 207 new cases were registered, bringing the tally to 7,483.

Five people have passed away from the disease increasing the number of deaths to 144.

On Tuesday, the Serbian government relaxed restrictions adopted to stop the spread of COVID-19, allowing citizens under 65 go outside from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time and those over this age to go outside for 30 minutes three times a week from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Related Topics

Serbia From Government

Recent Stories

MoHaP, NCEMA issue guidelines on visits, exercise ..

8 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

23 minutes ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

53 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

1 hour ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.