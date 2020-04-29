UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Serbia Exceeds 8,700, Death Toll Over 170 - Health Ministry

Wed 29th April 2020

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia has increased by 227 to 8,724 in the past 24 hours, and the death toll has risen by five to 173, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, the ministry reported 222 new cases and six deaths, but the country appears to be past its peak in early- to mid-April.

"In the past 24 hours, another 227 infected people have been detected, with the total number of patients standing at 8,724. A total of 2,470 people are in hospitals, including 78 patients on artificial ventilation. Five more people [with COVID-19] have died over the given period, taking the toll to 173," the ministry said.

In total, 1,292 coronavirus patients have recovered in Serbia.

On Tuesday, the Serbian government relaxed restrictions adopted to stop the spread of COVID-19, allowing citizens under 65 go outside from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time and those over this age to go outside for 30 minutes three times a week from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

During May holidays, Serbia is set to introduce a curfew from 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT) Thursday until 5 a.m. (3:00 GMT) Monday. Only those having permits will be allowed to go outside.

Serbia will resume air travel starting from May 18 and will gradually resume land transportation throughout the coming month.

