Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Serbia Exceeds 9,200, Death Toll Up To 185 - Authorities

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia has increased by 196 to 9,205 in the past 24 hours, and the death toll has risen by six to 185 people, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

By Thursday, the country's health authorities registered 9,009 COVID-19 cases and 179 fatalities.

"In the past 24 hours, another 196 infected people have been detected, with the total number of patients standing at 9,205. A total of 2,375 people are in hospitals, including 65 patients on artificial ventilation. Six more people [with COVID-19] have died over the given period, including four women, taking the toll to 185," the statement said.

In total, 1,379 coronavirus patients have recovered in Serbia.

On Tuesday, the Serbian government relaxed restrictions adopted to stop the spread of COVID-19, allowing citizens under 65 go outside for one hour everyday and allowing people over this age to go outside for 30 minutes every day.

Hairdressing salons and gyms have also been re-opened.

During May holidays, Serbia was set to introduce a curfew from 6 p.m. (16:00 GMT) on Thursday until 5 a.m. (3:00 GMT) on Monday, but the government has decided to relax these restrictions. The ban on leaving home is valid from 6 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Saturday. After this period, the curfew will be in effect daily from evening to morning.

Serbia will resume air travel starting from May 18 and will gradually resume land transportation in the course of the coming month.

