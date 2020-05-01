Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Singapore Grows By Over 900, Exceeds 17,000 - Authorities
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Singapore has increased by 932 to 17,101, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
"As of 1 May 2020, 12pm [ 04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 932 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.
Five cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the ministry said in a statement.
On Thursday, the ministry confirmed an increase of 528 cases.