UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Singapore Grows By Over 900, Exceeds 17,000 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 02:46 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Singapore Grows by Over 900, Exceeds 17,000 - Authorities

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Singapore has increased by 932 to 17,101, the Health Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Singapore has increased by 932 to 17,101, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"As of 1 May 2020, 12pm [ 04:00 GMT], the Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed an additional 932 cases of COVID-19 infection in Singapore, the vast majority of whom are Work Permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.

Five cases are Singaporeans/ Permanent Residents," the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, the ministry confirmed an increase of 528 cases.

Related Topics

Singapore May 2020

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif rejects reduction in POL prices

4 seconds ago

QAU starts anti-corona spray in its premises

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Post revenue witnesses an increase regula ..

2 minutes ago

Raid against hoarders, 43300 wheat bags seized

2 minutes ago

108 arrested in crackdown against profiteers, lock ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow-Tehran Trade Keeps Flowing Despite Coronavi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.