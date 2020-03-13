UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Singapore Reaches 200 - Health Ministry

Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:46 PM



MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore has reached 200, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the number increased after 13 more cases had been confirmed earlier in the day, bringing the number to 200.

Of them, 103 cases are still active, while 97 are classified as discharged.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.

