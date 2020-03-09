Number of COVID-19 Cases in Slovenia Rises to 23 - Authorities

The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Slovenia increased to 23 on Monday, the national government's website said

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The number of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Slovenia increased to 23 on Monday, the national government's website said.

"March 9, 14:00: There are 23 confirmed coronavirus infections in Slovenia," the government said.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said that there were 19 COVID-19 cases in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease globally has exceeded 110,000. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since emerging in China in December, according to Johns Hopkins University.