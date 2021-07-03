UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In South Africa Surpasses 2 Million - Department Of Health

Faizan Hashmi 25 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 07:20 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Africa Surpasses 2 Million - Department of Health

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Africa has increased by 24,720 within the past 24 hours, thus surpassing 2 million, the national Department of Health said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in South Africa currently stands at 61,332 people, the ministry said on late Friday.

More than 1.7 million people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Africa since the start of the outbreak.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 183 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

