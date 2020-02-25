UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Reaches 893 - Health Authority

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 06:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Reaches 893 - Health Authority

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) South Korea has registered 60 new COVID-19 cases as well as another fatality, making the total number of the infected reach 893, with the overall number of deaths reaching 8, the South Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

According to the KCDC, 16 new cases have been discovered in the city of Daegu, another 33 in the Gyeongsangbuk-do province, and the rest are from various regions across the country.

