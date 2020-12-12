Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by Record 950 to 41,736 Over Past Day - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 950 to 41,736 over the past day marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Out of 950 new cases, 928 resulted from the internal transmission. The largest number of new cases - 359 ones - have been recorded in Seoul, 268 in the Gyeonggi Province, 58 in Busan and 42 in Incheon, among others. Twenty-two new cases are imported ones, with three of them from Russia.

The death toll has reached 578 people. The number of recovered patients has increased to 31,493.

The number of new cases in South Korea has been rising since November 28 as part of what the country's authorities described as the third wave of the epidemic. A day earlier, the country reported 691 new COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 70.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.