UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In South Korea Rises By Record 950 To 41,736 Over Past Day - KCDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:50 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in South Korea Rises by Record 950 to 41,736 Over Past Day - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 950 to 41,736 over the past day marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Out of 950 new cases, 928 resulted from the internal transmission. The largest number of new cases - 359 ones - have been recorded in Seoul, 268 in the Gyeonggi Province, 58 in Busan and 42 in Incheon, among others. Twenty-two new cases are imported ones, with three of them from Russia.

The death toll has reached 578 people. The number of recovered patients has increased to 31,493.

The number of new cases in South Korea has been rising since November 28 as part of what the country's authorities described as the third wave of the epidemic. A day earlier, the country reported 691 new COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 70.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.59 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Russia Incheon Busan Seoul South Korea March November From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends graduation of Zayed bin ..

8 hours ago

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

8 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

8 hours ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

8 hours ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

8 hours ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.