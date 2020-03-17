UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Spain Surpasses 11,000 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:03 PM

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has increased by almost 2000, exceeding 11,000, Fernando Simon, the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Tuesday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Spain has increased by almost 2000, exceeding 11,000, Fernando Simon, the director of the Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, said on Tuesday.

Spain is currently second only to Italy in terms of the COVID-19 cases in Europe, and the fourth worldwide.

"In the last 24 hours in Spain there have been discovered 1987 new cases, since the beginning of the epidemic - 11,178," Simon said during a press conference.

The country's death toll currently stands at 491.

Amid the unfolding outbreak, the country's air transportation has been cut by 50 percent, according to Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

"The airports' activity has been reduced to a minimum, the government has already decreased air transportation by 50 percent," Grande-Marlaska said.

He added that maritime passenger traffic with Spain had almost been entirely cut off as well.

"Many ports were closed for the transportation of passengers a few days ago already, port calls by passenger trains and cruise ships are prohibited," the interior minister said.

On March 14, Madrid declared a state of high alert, limiting the movement of people for 15 days, with a possible extension by parliament if necessary. People are allowed to go outside for shopping and commuting.

