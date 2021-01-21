UrduPoint.com
Number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpasses 55,000

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpassed the 55,000 mark on Thursday after over 700 new patients were recorded, official statistics from the health ministry showed here

According to official figures, out of the 55,189 patients reported to date, 47,215 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, with the number of active cases standing at 7,700, and 274 deaths have been reported from the virus.

Sri Lanka is presently in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic after two new clusters were detected in October last year from a garment factory in Minuwangoda on the outskirts of capital Colombo and another from a fish market in Colombo.

Since then, several areas in Colombo have been placed under isolation to prevent a further spread of the pandemic. Wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing have been made mandatory by the Health Ministry.

The Sri Lankan government recently said that the government will start the COVID-19 vaccination program by the end of February or early in March as discussions are ongoing to obtain the vaccines from India, China and Russia.

