Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sudan Rises by 12 to 174 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Sudan has registered 12 more coronavirus cases, which brings the total of those infected to 174, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"According to epidemiological reports from April 23, 2020, the Health Ministry has registered 12 more coronavirus cases," the statement said.

The document also read that the death toll has increased to 16, with three patients having died over the past day. The total of recoveries remains at 14.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry stated that the total of coronavirus cases in the country has amounted to 162 with 14 recoveries and 13 related fatalities.

Last week, the Sudanese authorities issued an order to ban prayers in mosques and church services for three weeks as part of measures to limit the spread of the disease.