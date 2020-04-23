Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sudan Rises by 22 to 162 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Sudan has registered 22 more coronavirus cases, which brings the total of those infected to 162, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"According to epidemiological reports from April 22, 2020, the Health Ministry has registered 22 more coronavirus cases," the statement said.

The document also read that the number of recoveries has increased to 14, with six patients having been confirmed over the past day. The death toll stands at 13.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry stated that the total of coronavirus cases in the country has amounted to 140 with eight recoveries.

Last week, the Sudanese authorities issued an order to ban prayers in mosques and church services for three weeks as part of measures to limit the spread of the disease.