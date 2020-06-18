UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Sudan Rises By 280 To Exceed 8,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:00 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sudan Rises by 280 to Exceed 8,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The total count of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Sudan has reached 8,020 after a further 280 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a slight decrease from the 305 cases reported the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country's health authorities have recorded 10 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 487 since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.

Another 146 patients have fully recovered from the infection, which brings the tally of recoveries to 2,966, according to the ministry.

The ministry added that the majority of COVID-19 patients ” 6,138 ” have been registered in the province of Khartoum, including the capital city.

Related Topics

Khartoum Sudan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 18 June 2020

46 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

26 banks availed TESS liquidity facility, with 17 ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in terms of screening per capita; ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan discuss regional ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s cultural sites ready to reopen on ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.