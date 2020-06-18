Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sudan Rises by 280 to Exceed 8,000 - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The total count of the confirmed coronavirus cases in Sudan has reached 8,020 after a further 280 people tested positive for COVID-19 in a slight decrease from the 305 cases reported the previous day, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country's health authorities have recorded 10 more coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 487 since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, the ministry said.

Another 146 patients have fully recovered from the infection, which brings the tally of recoveries to 2,966, according to the ministry.

The ministry added that the majority of COVID-19 patients ” 6,138 ” have been registered in the province of Khartoum, including the capital city.