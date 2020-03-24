Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Reaches 2,272 - Health Authority

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sweden increased to 2,272, the deputy state epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency, Anders Wallensten, said on Tuesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Sweden increased to 2,272, the deputy state epidemiologist at the Public Health Agency, Anders Wallensten, said on Tuesday.

"To date, 2,272 cases have been registered in Sweden, we know about 36 fatalities .

.. The burden on the health care system has increased, but we do not see rapid growth in the number of cases," Wallensten said during a press conference.

Earlier in the day, the authorities prohibited cafes and restaurants to serve people at the counter, allowing only sitting clients.