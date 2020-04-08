Number of COVID-19 Cases in Sweden Tops 8,400, Death Toll Nears 700 - Chief Epidemiologist

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Sweden reached 8,400, and the number of deaths neared 700 people, the country's chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The number of people infected with coronavirus in Sweden reached 8,400, and the number of deaths neared 700 people, the country's chief epidemiologist said on Wednesday.

"The number of cases in Sweden today is 8,419 people. The number of deaths has reached 687," Anders Tegnell said.

The number of new infections in Stockholm is stabilizing, he said.

"At the same time, we can state that the number of cases in other regions is on the rise," Tegnell said.

The authorities urged citizens to refrain from traveling on Easter holidays to contain further spread of the coronavirus from Stockholm to other regions.

Experts see no sharp increase in the number of infected or deaths in Sweden, as the daily number of deaths remains double-digit.

The Swedish authorities refrained from introducing strict lockdown measures, with schools, kindergartens, shops and other public places still open across the country. The government at the same time recommends that people practice social distancing, work remotely if possible and avoid coming into contact with the elderly or people at risk.