Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Exceeds 6,000 - Health Ministry

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed nearly 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 6,113, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to FOPH, the number of fatalities across the country reached 56 people.

Earlier this week, Swiss government toughened measures to contain the pandemic and banned gatherings of over five people. Those violating this decision will be slapped with a fine.

Portugal, in its turn, has registered so far 1,280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on its soil, according to the national Health Ministry. The death toll doubled over the past 24 hours and stands at 12. Earlier this week, the authorities declared a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Greece recorded three more fatalities bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country 13. So far, the authorities have confirmed 495 COVID-19 cases with 31 of them being registered over the last 24 hours.