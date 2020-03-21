UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Switzerland Exceeds 6,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:28 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Exceeds 6,000 - Health Ministry

Switzerland has confirmed nearly 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 6,113, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Saturday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Switzerland has confirmed nearly 1,300 new cases of the coronavirus over the last 24 hours, which brings the total toll of those infected to 6,113, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Saturday.

According to FOPH, the number of fatalities across the country reached 56 people.

Earlier this week, Swiss government toughened measures to contain the pandemic and banned gatherings of over five people. Those violating this decision will be slapped with a fine.

Portugal, in its turn, has registered so far 1,280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on its soil, according to the national Health Ministry. The death toll doubled over the past 24 hours and stands at 12. Earlier this week, the authorities declared a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, Greece recorded three more fatalities bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country 13. So far, the authorities have confirmed 495 COVID-19 cases with 31 of them being registered over the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Fine Switzerland Greece Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Racism another threat in the offing

38 minutes ago

Youth shot dead during billiard game in Faisalabad ..

2 minutes ago

16 restaurants owners arrested over violating law ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority directs its l ..

2 minutes ago

AJK President for immediate internet restoration I ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Lahore General Hospital Helpine facil ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.