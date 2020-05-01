Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Exceeds 29,700 - Health Authority

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has surpassed 29,700, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has surpassed 29,700, the Federal Office for Public Health said on Friday.

There have been 119 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, making the total number 29,705, as well as 12 fatalities, putting the death toll at 1,435.

On April 27, the country launched the first stage of lifting the restrictions adopted to stop the spread of the disease. The second and third phases are scheduled for May 11 and June 8, respectively.