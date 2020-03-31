Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Jumps by 701 in 24 Hours - Health Authority

The number of COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has increased by 701 over the last 24 hours, with 78 dead from the disease, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has increased by 701 over the last 24 hours, with 78 dead from the disease, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Tuesday.

According to the official data, there are currently 16,176 confirmed cases, with the death toll standing at 373.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 780,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 37,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.�