GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has approached 3,900, with the death toll standing at 33, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday.

As of 1:00 p.m. local time (12:00 GMT), the total number of infections has reached 3,888, and 3,438 of them have their diagnosis confirmed twice.