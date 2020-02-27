UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Switzerland Reaches Four - Health Office

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Switzerland has increased to four from previous one, and one of the infected people is currently in Geneva, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Switzerland has increased to four from previous one, and one of the infected people is currently in Geneva, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday.

The first COVID-19 case was confirmed in Switzerland on Tuesday. The infected man has arrived to Switzerland's south after a trip to northern Italy, which is currently facing the largest coronavirus outbreak outside Asia.

"A person from the canton of Geneva and two people in the canton of Graubunden have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The person in the canton of Geneva returned to Switzerland from the region of Milan a few days ago. All three are being treated in hospital in an isolation unit. Their health condition is good. The number of cases in Switzerland that have tested positive has therefore risen to four. The public health authorities are contacting people who have been in close contact with the person infected," the Federal Office of Public Health said in a statement.

