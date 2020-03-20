Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Rises by Almost 1,000 Over Past 24 Hours

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Switzerland has increased by 952 reaching a total of 4,840, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Friday

According to FOPH, 4,176 patients out of the 4,840 infected tested positive for COVID-19 twice.

A total of 664 people are awaiting the results of retesting.

Moreover, the number of fatalities across the country reached 43 people, the health authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Swiss authorities stopped issuing entry visas for foreign nationals and closed airspace for flights from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and countries that are not party to the Schengen agreement "to increase the protection of the population from the coronavirus."