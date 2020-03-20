UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Switzerland Rises By Almost 1,000 Over Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Rises by Almost 1,000 Over Past 24 Hours

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Switzerland has increased by 952 reaching a total of 4,840, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease in Switzerland has increased by 952 reaching a total of 4,840, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Friday.

According to FOPH, 4,176 patients out of the 4,840 infected tested positive for COVID-19 twice.

A total of 664 people are awaiting the results of retesting.

Moreover, the number of fatalities across the country reached 43 people, the health authorities said.

On Wednesday, the Swiss authorities stopped issuing entry visas for foreign nationals and closed airspace for flights from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and countries that are not party to the Schengen agreement "to increase the protection of the population from the coronavirus."

Related Topics

France Germany Austria Spain Italy Switzerland From Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UVAS temporarily shifts all clinical services to V ..

33 minutes ago

Black laws cannot deter Kashmiris from liberation ..

36 minutes ago

Improved justice system first step towards welfare ..

36 minutes ago

Ukraine to Receive 10Mln COVID-19 Tests, 1Mln Mask ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Military Holds Drills Against Spread of Co ..

4 minutes ago

Umar Akmal charged by PCB

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.