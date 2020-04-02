Number of COVID-19 Cases in Switzerland Rises to 18,267 - Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has increased to 18,267, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Switzerland has increased to 18,267, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday.

Some 1,128 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, as well as 54 new fatalities, bringing the death toll to 432.

The total number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 850,000 in more than 200 countries, according to the World Health Organization.