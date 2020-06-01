Number of COVID-19 Cases in Syria Rises by 1 to 123 - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The total count of coronavirus cases in Syria has risen to 123 after one more patient has tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The total count of coronavirus cases in Syria has risen to 123 after one more patient has tested positive for COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

At least one more individual has contracted the disease in Syria's southwestern city of As Suwayda, the ministry said, adding that the patient had been quarantined.

According to the ministry, 46 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus and the death toll stands at five.

On Sunday, the government announced said that it had reduced precautionary measures that were in place to tackle the spread of COVID-19 and permitted the public sector, as well as cultural and tourism agencies, to resume activities.

In late April, the Syrian authorities eased some anti-coronavirus measures, lifting a ban on domestic travel and allowing shops and markets to reopen.