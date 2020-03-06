UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Thailand Reaches 48 As 1 New Case Confirmed - Bangkok

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 11:50 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Thailand Reaches 48 as 1 New Case Confirmed - Bangkok

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Thailand has confirmed another case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, which brings the total number to 48, Sukhum Kanchanapimai, the permanent secretary of the Thai Health Ministry, said on Friday.

"Another case of the coronavirus disease, forty-eighth, was recorded. Now, the total number of people infected since the outbreak in China is 48 people in our country, 31 of them have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, 16 are at hospitals, one has died," Kanchanapimai said at a press conference.

According to the official, the new patient is a UK citizen who came to Bangkok from London via Hong Kong and is currently being hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Thai authorities have denied Italy's Costa Fortuna cruise ship carrying over 2,000 passengers and crew members from docking in Phuket island's port and disembarking, as some passengers have recently been to Italy, one of the COVID-19 hotbeds, according to The Phuket news newspaper.

As of Friday, the number of those infected with the virus globally has passed 100,000, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Meanwhile, over 55,400 people have recovered.

