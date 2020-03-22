Number of COVID-19 Cases in Thailand Spikes Almost by Half to 599 Over Past Day - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2020) Thailand registered a record 188 cases of the coronavirus infection over the past day, Health Ministry spokesman Taweesilp Witsanuyotin said at a daily media briefing.

"There are already 599 infected in Thailand. Today we have registered 188 new patients," the spokesman told reporters.

The new infections are mainly related to known venues, including Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and two pubs on Thonglor Street in Bangkok, he said.

The majority of new patients are young people who neglect the recommendations of the health ministry to refrain from visiting crowded places, he said.

The ministry recommends Bangkok residents to stay in the capital, where doctors and medical equipment are more prepared to receive patients with the coronavirus infection, and where the medical staff has already gained significant experience in such work, the spokesman added.