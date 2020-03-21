UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The Netherlands Exceeds 3,600 - Health Authorities

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 07:39 PM

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has totaled to 3,631 after 637 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Saturday, adding that the number of fatalities from the virus reached 136

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has totaled to 3,631 after 637 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Saturday, adding that the number of fatalities from the virus reached 136.

"Since yesterday, 637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 3631," the statement read.

The statement added that most deaths occurred between 80 and 84 years of age.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 280,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,800 fatalities.

