Number of COVID-19 Cases in The Netherlands Exceeds 18,800 - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands has totaled to 18,803 after 952 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Monday, adding that the number of fatalities from the virus had increased by 101 to 1,867.

According to RIVM, 7,135 COVID-19 patients remain in hospitals across the country.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with nearly 70,000 related fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. Europe is currently the most-affected region in the world.