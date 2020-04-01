UrduPoint.com
Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Transnistria Reaches 31 - Coronavirus Response Center

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached 31 in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria on the border with Ukraine, the territory's coronavirus response center said on Wednesday

"Today, three people were hospitalized. As of now, Transnistria has registered 31 laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection," the center said in a statement.

The center added that the death toll had risen to two.

The health authorities are now waiting for the test results of 16 more patients from a laboratory in Chisinau, the center noted.

Given the epidemiological situation, the territory's parliament approved on Wednesday a decree by President Vadim Krasnoselsky on extending the state of emergency, which was to last from March 17 to April 5, until May 1.

