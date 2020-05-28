Number of COVID-19 Cases in Transnistria Rises by 42 to 929, 1 New Death - Response Center

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by 42 - compared to zero the day before - to 929, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll has increased by one to 36, the center said.

A total of 13 people have recovered over the past day (down from 14 on Tuesday), so the number of recoveries has reached 516.