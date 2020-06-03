Number of COVID-19 Cases in Transnistria Rises by 4 to 993 - Response Center

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR, or Transnistria) has risen by 4 - the same as the day before - to 993, the PMR's coronavirus response center said.

The death toll is unchanged at 38, the center said.

A total of seven people have recovered over the past day (the same number as on Monday), so the number of recoveries has reached 580.