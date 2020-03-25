Number of COVID-19 Cases in Tunisia Reaches 173 - Reports

The Tunisian Health Ministry has registered 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 173, media reported on Wednesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The Tunisian Health Ministry has registered 59 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 173, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Mosaique FM radio station, citing Health Minister Abdellatif Mekki, 229 tests have been done in the last 24 hours.

On Monday, President Kais Saied ordered the military to ensure that the quarantine is maintained across the country.