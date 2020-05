(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has increased by 1,670 in the last 24 hours, reaching 126,045, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The daily death toll increase is 61, bringing the overall number of deaths to 3,397.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has climbed by 4,892 to 63,151.