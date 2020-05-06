UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Exceeds 131,000 - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Exceeds 131,000 - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has increased by 2,253 in the last 24 hours, reaching 131,744, country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, 2,253 new cases have been identified, with a total of 131,744 infected. We have lost 64 patients today, 3,584 in total.

As many as 4,917 patients recovered over the past day, and the total toll [of recoveries] is now 78,202." Koca said on Twitter.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 258,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education extends deadline for receivi ..

33 minutes ago

Dubai Economy: 1,342 outlets fully compliant with ..

48 minutes ago

SEC establishes volunteering committee in Sharjah

2 hours ago

UAE harnessing all human, material capacities to c ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo issues 2019 annual report highlighting ..

2 hours ago

TRA Academy receives 42,000 trainees from 83 count ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.