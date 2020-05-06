Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Exceeds 131,000 - Health Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has increased by 2,253 in the last 24 hours, reaching 131,744, country's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"Today, 2,253 new cases have been identified, with a total of 131,744 infected. We have lost 64 patients today, 3,584 in total.

As many as 4,917 patients recovered over the past day, and the total toll [of recoveries] is now 78,202." Koca said on Twitter.

The WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, almost 3.7 million people have been infected with the new coronavirus worldwide, of which more than 258,000 have succumbed to the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.