Number Of COVID-19 Cases In Turkey Increases By 343 - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:30 AM

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Turkey Increases by 343 - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey has increased by 343, reaching 1872, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

"In the last 24 hours we have performed 3,952 tests, 343 of them are positive. Seven people have passed away," Koca wrote on Twitter.

According to the latest data by the World Health Organization there are currently over 370,000 COVID-19 cases across the world.

